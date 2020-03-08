Obituary of Paul Sarachelli

Born in NYC at French Hospital and raised in New Rochelle, NY. Pre-deceased by his parents Paul & Angelina Sarachelli. Survived by his beloved wife, Maria Sarachelli, children Stephanie & Paul Sarachelli III, sister Jeannie Sarachelli DiIuro, (Tommy), and nephew Michael (Doo-wop Michael). Mother and Father in law, Joan & Robert DiBuono, as well as 4 brother in laws, Robert (Jeannie), Donald (Diane), Richard (Eliana), Philip (Sue-Ellen) as well as 11 nieces and nephews. He was most proud of his son’s achievements of winning many boxing matches and his daughter becoming an accountant. He was an entrepreneur for many years with businesses such as: Deluxe Taxi, President and owner of New York State Wrestling Federation, and West End Sports Club. He was well known for being an entertainment promoter and running many fundraising events for St. Joseph’s Church, Holy Name Church, and Mascaro Boys and Girl Club in New Rochelle. He received many community service awards for his charitable works. He worked for the New Rochelle City School District as a Security Supervisor; as well as, Madison Square Garden, Shae Stadium, and Citifield. He was also the founder and member of a close knit group of young men that were known as The 3rd Street Boys; they still remain close for over 40 years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: NRHS Paul Sarachelli “The Champ” Scholarship Fund, checks should be made to Philip DiBuono.

Visitation

3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Salesian High School

148 East Main Street

New Rochelle, New York, United States

(914) 632-0248

Mass of Christian Burial

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Monday, March 9, 2020

St. Joseph’s Church

280 Washington Avenue

New Rochelle, New York, United States

914 632-0675