New Rochelle Schools Union Blasts Superintendent for Misleading, Inaccurate Statements, Refusing to Close All Schools

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — FUSE President Martin Daly has published an open letter to New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo and the New Rochelle Board of Education.

Daly accused Dr. Feijóo of having “ignored the recommendations of medical professionals, and the pleas of community members, employees, and students.”

“Your blatant disregard during this health crisis time defies reason,” said Daly, accusing the Superintendent of needlessly putting all members of the school community’s health at risk.

“The FUSE again urgently demands the closing of all schools in the City School District of New Rochelle.”

Feijóo has been the subject of controversy since the day of her hiring in June 2019 over her joining a $90 million “reverse discrimination” lawsuit against New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. Opposition to Dr. Feijóo increased days after her start date on November 1st, 2019 when she suspended (and later forced the resignation) of Hall of Fame head football coach Louis DiRienzo. His team went on to win the New York State AA Championship without him at the helm.

The FUSE union and the New Rochelle Branch of the NAACP have been calling for Feijoo’s resignation for the past four months.

In the letter today, Daly ripped Dr. Feijoo for sending what he says were “misleading and inaccurate” emails to the community.

“(She made) Assurances that there was an abundance of sanitizing supplies for students and staff to use,” wrote Daly. “In truth, no schools had, or currently have, effective hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol. At some schools, classrooms had no hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes whatsoever.”

“This false claim by the superintendent led people to speculate regarding what else was being withheld or misconstrued including information about the status of members of the school community who had been quarantined due to possible contact with the virus.”

An open letter to Dr. Feijoo and the Board of Education, The FUSE is resolute that all schools in the New Rochelle City School district should be closed until at least March 25th. In this time of a global health pandemic, it is prudent and common sense to rely on science and err on the side of caution to protect all members of the school community. Although none of us could have anticipated that New Rochelle would be ground zero for the Covid-19 virus on the east coast, once this happened the concern, anxiety, and anxiousness of the New Rochelle community were predictable. While New Rochelle is a large suburban city in many ways it acts like a small town. Our lives are interconnected — and perhaps that is especially true of our school system. Through effective leadership practices, the City School District of New Rochelle could have been the model for communication, composure and cooperation. Unfortunately, actions taken by the leadership of CSDNR have not allowed this to happen. Emails sent to the community from Dr. Feijoo were misleading and inaccurate. Assurances that there was an abundance of sanitizing supplies for students and staff to use. In truth, no schools had, or currently have, effective hand sanitizer of at least 60 % alcohol. At some schools, classrooms had no hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes whatsoever. This false claim by the superintendent led people to speculate regarding what else was being withheld or misconstrued including information about the status of members of the school community who had been quarantined due to possible contact with the virus. With all that is unknown about this virus, it is inconceivable that you have taken such an obstinate stance in regards to closing all schools. You have ignored the recommendations of medical professionals, and the pleas of community members, employees, and students. Your blatant disregard during this health crisis time defies reason. You are needlessly putting all members of the school community’s health at risk. Your decision not to close all of our schools proves that you act without regard to anyone’s opinion but your own. This unilateral decision is yet another way in which your leadership is undermining the long-standing collegiality that has existed between the school district, its employees and their union. The FUSE again urgently demands the closing of all schools in the City School District of New Rochelle. — Martin Daly President New Rochelle Federation of United School Employees

RELATED:

New Rochelle Union Calls for Resignation of Superintendent; Protest Planned for Friday