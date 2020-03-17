Tour of Food Distribution Sites in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Talk of the Sound took a citywide tour of six food distribution sites set up in New Rochelle in response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The food preparation and distribution reportedly experienced a few minor growing pains according to some of those on hand to assist but what we saw was plenty of food available, all of it delivered quickly with just a few brief flurries of short lines at peak times.

The City School District of New Rochelle along with its partners at Feed Westchester, WESTCOP, New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority and New York State National Guard have ramped up food distribution to children and their families from zero last Wednesday to 5,000 meals plus other food supplies by the following Tuesday.

The effort has been coordinated by Assistant Superintendent for Business & Administration Greg Kern.

Kern and his community partners has sites up and running at six locations;

New Rochelle High School House IV

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

WESTCOP (95 Lincoln)

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

NRMHA/Bracey (345 Main Street)

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Trinity Elementary School

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Columbus Elementary School

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

City Park (570 Fifth Avenue)

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

The District began this week preparing and distributing 5,000 breakfast and 5,000 lunch meals in New Rochelle High School to be distributed at the six locations. Those numbers will be adjusted to meet demand so every eligible child in New Rochelle is served.

The busiest location over the past week has been the WESTCOP at 95 Lincoln Avenue.

“We distributed 1,268 meals on Monday,” said WESTCOP Director Daniel Bonnet.

For those with cars looking to avoid the crowds, the locations at New Rochelle High School and Trinity School offered a quick and efficient drive-through option with no lines and little waiting.

Workers and volunteers at all six locations were cheerful and solicitous, especially reassuring to young children tagging along with their parents.

One little girl took time to provide an elaborate update on the adventures of her “pony”, a pink hand-sized plastic figure, to the rapt attention of Christopher Columbus Elementary School Principal Michael Galland and the team at his school.

The food being made by the district is targeted for all students who are out of school as a result of the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

“The District is limited to serving students when using taxpayer dollars to purchase and cook the food,” said New Rochelle Board of Education President Amy Moselhi.

Food provided by Feeding Westchester is:

• Breakfast bags

• Family Boxes: Each box contains enough food for a family of four (4) for three (3) days

“The district’s priority is to educate and feed our students,” said a District spokesperson. “Whenever possible, we will continue to facilitate the availability of food from feeding Westchester at our sites.”

Other individual organizations and community groups have been providing access to food in New Rochelle.

The Union Baptist Church on 466 Main Street will have food distribution beginning Tuesday, March 17. HOPE Community Services has extended Food Pantry hours during the containment period to Mondays Wednesday and Friday from 2pm – 6pm. The Soup Kitchen will operate Monday through Friday providing hot take-out meals to the community.