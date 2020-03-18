New Rochelle Schools Reverse Unpopular Hourly Worker Policy

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — After push back from its non-unionized employees, the City School District of New Rochelle had reversed course and will now pay hourly workers and substitutes for hours they would have worked while school is closed due to coronavirus without requiring them to work those days without pay in the future.

A letter from the Human Resources Department to hourly workers reads:

Yesterday we sent you certain correspondence concerning the District’s initial plan to continue compensating you during this ongoing crisis.

After further consultation, deliberation and review, we have decided to continue to pay you for your regularly scheduled hours of work for the time that our schools have been closed due to the Coronavirus, March 16 to April 1. We will not require anyone to “make-up” any of the hours for which you have been paid but did not report for work. Hence, this will apply whether or not you have been asked to work by the District during this time period.

Please know that those of you who have not yet reported for work may be asked to provide services to the District during the school closure period. If this is the case we will provide you with appropriate notice of your assignment in reporting for work.

We believe this is the fairest way to approach this situation under the circumstances as we all continue to navigate the changing landscape of this unprecedented situation.

Please feel free to email our HR department at mailto:CivilService@nredlearn.org should you have any questions or concerns regarding your employment status and/or any of the previous correspondence/information that has been sent to you.

A letter from the Human Resources Department to substitutes reads:

This email is sent to provide you with pertinent information regarding your current employment status with the District.

After consultation, deliberation and review, we have decided to continue to pay you for your regularly scheduled work for the time that our schools have been closed due to the Coronavirus, March 16 to April 1. We will not require anyone to “make-up” any of the hours for which you have been paid but did not report for work. Hence, this will apply whether or not you have been asked to work by the District during this time period.

Please know that those of you who have not yet reported for work may be asked to provide services to the District during the school closure period. If this is the case we will provide you with appropriate notice of your assignment in reporting for work.

We believe this is the fairest way to approach this situation under the circumstances as we all continue to navigate the changing landscape of this unprecedented situation.