Teacher from Salesian High School Tests Positive for Coronavirus￼

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A teacher at Salesian High School in New Rochelle has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter sent home to parents earlier today.

The letter from Salesian President Fr. John J. Serio informed parents that the teacher, who was in school all last week, informed the school yesterday, Monday March 16th, that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents were advised to monitor themselves and their child for symptoms and call their health provider or the COVID-19 hotline if they experienced a temperature greater than 100.4, cough, shortness of breath, or any other lower respiratory symptoms.

A follow up letter identified the teacher and stated that all of the students in the teacher’s classes have been informed. We are not publishing the second letter because it contains personally identifiable information.

The letter advises the teacher’s students and those who came in close contact with him “might want to follow the directives for self-quarantine which are listed below. Otherwise, at this time, it is sufficient to observe your son for signs that were listed in the earlier letter.”

These directives regarding self-quarantine came from the Westchester Department of Health, if you believe that your son was in close contact:

Remain at your home for the duration of the quarantine period (14 days – March 12-25). Do not attend work or school outside your home. Do not visit enclosed public spaces (grocery stores, drugstores, department stores, shopping malls, theaters, religious services, community centers) or attend any social gatherings. Non-household members/visitors are not permitted in your living quarters. Limit your time in common household area such as bathrooms and kitchens. You can walk outside your house on your own property, but do not come within six feet of neighbors or other members of the public. If you are living in a multiple dwelling, avoid using common stairways or elevators to access the outside. Likewise you need to refrain from walking in your neighborhood. Inform all household members of your self-quarantine status. If you have a fever of 3100.4°F/338.0°C (or feel feverish) or develop any other symptoms of COVID-19 infection, call your medical provider or if you don’t have a provider, the WCDH: 866-588-0195. Symptoms include￼ fever, cough, shortness of breath, any other lower respiratory infections.

If you, or any household member, experiences a life threatening condition, call 911 and notify the caller that a person in the living quarters is under self- quarantine for COVID-19 so that responders can take proper precautions. If you become symptomatic or ill, or test positive for COVID-19, those persons staying with you in your living quarters may be subject to mandatory quarantine and you may be subject to isolation. Notify the WCDH of any needed care or services such as food, supplies, medicine or other supports that you require by calling 866-588-0195 You, or your legal guardian, may contact the WCDH for any questions or concerns with this protocol. Please contact the number above. Effective 3-16- 2020.

As the time of publication the Salesian website has not been updated to reflect the school has had a case of coronavirus.