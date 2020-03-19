New Rochelle Man Charged With Attempting To Murder His Mother

WHITE PLAINS, NY — Daniel Flores Arteaga, 25, of New Rochelle was arraigned Wednesday for the attempting to kill his elderly mother. Flores Arteaga appeared in Westchester County Court and was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a class B violent felony.

Bail was set at $250,000 cash, $2.5 million bond or $2.4 million partially secured bond alternative with a requirement of 10% down. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 1, 2020.

On March 17, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., New Rochelle Police responded to a residence on Second Street in New Rochelle on a call of a son attacking his mother. Police found the defendant, Daniel Flores Arteaga, at the scene, and his badly injured mother unconscious on the floor. Police believe Arteaga strangled his mother until she was unconscious.

Police rushed the mother to the hospital where she remains on life support.

Assistant District Attorney Wendy Parra, Chief of the Domestic Violence Bureau, is prosecuting the case.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office Special Prosecutions Division continues to serve those who may be a victim of domestic violence, elder abuse, human trafficking and child abuse. If anyone believes they are a victim or at risk of being a victim, they should call 911 or contact their local police or call our Special Prosecutions Division at 914-995-3000.