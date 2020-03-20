Four New Rochelle Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus: 2 Cops

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The City of New Rochelle announced earlier today that 4 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus: 2 police officers, 1 firefighter and 1 building department employee.

“A number of City employees have been tested and four have been confirmed positive within the departments of Fire, Police and Buildings,” said a City spokesperson. “None at the present time require hospitalization.”

“We are in communication with the Westchester County Health Department for updates on their condition and protocol regarding any other employees with whom they may have been in contact.”