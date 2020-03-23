New Rochelle Nursing Home Patient Tests Positive for Coronavirus

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — As first reported by Talk of the Sound, United Hebrew of New Rochelle has confirmed one resident case of COVID-19.

“The resident and the unit on which the resident lives are now under isolation, and families of residents of that unit have been advised,” said a statement published on the United Hebrew website.

“Consistent with the new guidelines, we will not be conducting further testing of residents or staff unless there are new directives from the health authorities.”

The United Hebrew statement said they have been following guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health

The New York State Department of Health is no longer recommending testing residents and healthcare workers for COVID-19 in nursing homes and adult care facilities where there is sustained community transmission. Because of the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the region, the Department of Health is declaring that any person with acute respiratory illness (severe cough or shortness of breath presenting with fever), in nursing homes and adult care/assisted living facilities in New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, or Rockland County, should be presumed to be COVID-19 positive.

As directed by New York State and following the recommendations of the CDC is not permitting visitors to their campus until further notice.

United Hebrew listed several protocols put in place in response to the pandemic: