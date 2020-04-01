Four Employees of Fresh Market Scarsdale Test Positive for Coronavirus, 2 More Under Mandatory Quarantine

SCARSDALE, NY — The Fresh Market has disclosed that four employees at its grocery store in Scarsdale, NY have tested positive for COVID-19.

”In our Scarsdale store, which is in a very hard-hit area, we have four team members who have tested positive, and two others who were not tested but are under mandatory quarantine, ” said Meghan Flynn, Director of Communications & Community for Fresh Market based in Greensboro, NC..

Flynn said the company established a taskforce to set up detailed protocols and processes which includes enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols, as well as specific steps team members should take for their wellbeing, their coworkers and our guests.

”Any team member who may have been in close contact with a team member who has a confirmed coronavirus test are contacted and instructed to follow voluntary quarantine policies that are outlined by the CDC, ” Flynn said. ”All of the (impacted) team members qualify to receive our emergency COVID-19 pay where they receive their regular pay for up to 14 days.”

Fresh Market’s policy is for a team member who is not feeling well to stay home. If they are experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus, Fresh Market has a team member COVID-19 response line, which enables the company to track the health of all of its associates specific to coronavirus.

“We have engaged a third-party cleaning company to come into the store three times a week for enhanced overnight cleaning and disinfection,” said Flynn. “All of our frontend team members take handwashing breaks every 30 minutes, and all store team members are required to do the same every hour. Physical distancing guidance has been placed throughout the store and at service counters and checkout. Starting next week, we are installing plexiglass sneeze guards at the frontend registers.”

“If we are open, we have already completed all necessary procedures following food safety and public health recommendations,” she added.

All of Fresh Market’s COVID-19 preparedness measures can be found on their website.