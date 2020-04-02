As Mother Dies, New Rochelle Man Now Charged with Her Murder

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Daniel Flores Arteaga of New Rochelle, 25, was arraigned on an elevated charge of Murder in the Second Degree, a class A violent felony, for strangling his mother who died in the hospital. Flores Arteaga appeared in Westchester County City Court Emergency Part before Judge Jared Rice via a video conference arraignment, conducted as part of this week’s experimental procedures under Virtual Courtroom Protocols via Administrative Order, which go fully into effect April 6, 2020.

Defendant was remanded without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27, 2020.

On March 17, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., New Rochelle Police responded to a residence on Second Street in New Rochelle on a call of a son attacking his mother. Police found the defendant, Daniel Flores Arteaga, at the scene, and his mother unconscious on the floor. Defendant subsequently told police that he had strangled his mother.

Police rushed the mother to the hospital where she was placed on life support. On March 26, 2020, she was removed from life support and pronounced deceased.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Prosecutions Assistant District Attorney Wendy Parra, Chief of the Domestic Violence Bureau, and Superior Court Trial Division Assistant District Attorney Julia Cornachio, Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.