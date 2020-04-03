March 9, 2020: In this episode of our podcast, Bob Cox will talk with Bob Marrone of Radio Westchester about the latest in the Apex Credit Recovery Scandal – the grudging release of a heavily redacted report that paints a damning picture of the once-great New Rochelle High School now turned into a diploma mill, graduating hundreds of students based on fake classes and phony grades.

New Rochelle High Diploma Mill Math: 489 Phony Course Credits + 982 Backroom Grade Changes = 281 Fake Diplomas