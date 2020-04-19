Talk of the Sound Podcast S01E19

Show Notes for April 13th, 2020.

In this episode of our podcast, Bob Marrone and I will cover a lot of ground. Look at the show notes for a complete list of links on each topic: more school food distribution issues in New Rochelle, workers testing positive, the death of a district employee and some outrageous claims in a Psychology Today article.

Assessment of Food Distribution by the City School District of New Rochelle in Response to 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic

UPDATE Assessment of Food Distribution by the City School District of New Rochelle in Response to 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic

New Rochelle Principal Who Led School Food Distribution Location Tests Positive for COVID-19

Teacher Parades Wind Through New Rochelle to Cheering Crowds

New Rochelle Schools Shut Down Food Distribution For Second Time in a Week After Kitchen Worker Tests Positive

A Few Thoughts on the Muddle at New Rochelle BOE over Positive COVID-19 Tests

What is Most Current Westchester County DOH Guidance for Essential Workers With or Exposed to COVID-19?

Psychology Today: Tell Your Own COVID-19 Story, and Tell It Now

New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Press Conference New Rochelle SI Dr. Laura Feijóo on testing + for coronavirus 2020 0321

New Rochelle Middle School Employee Dies

CSDNR CONFIRMS: New Rochelle Middle School Staffer Died of COVID-19

The Bowery Boys Podcast: Vaccinated: New York and the Polio Outbreak

