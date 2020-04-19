Talk of the Sound Podcast S01E19

Show Notes for April 13th, 2020.
In this episode of our podcast, Bob Marrone and I will cover a lot of ground. Look at the show notes for a complete list of links on each topic: more school food distribution issues in New Rochelle, workers testing positive, the death of a district employee and some outrageous claims in a Psychology Today article.
Assessment of Food Distribution by the City School District of New Rochelle in Response to 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic
UPDATE Assessment of Food Distribution by the City School District of New Rochelle in Response to 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic
New Rochelle Principal Who Led School Food Distribution Location Tests Positive for COVID-19
Teacher Parades Wind Through New Rochelle to Cheering Crowds
New Rochelle Schools Shut Down Food Distribution For Second Time in a Week After Kitchen Worker Tests Positive
A Few Thoughts on the Muddle at New Rochelle BOE over Positive COVID-19 Tests
What is Most Current Westchester County DOH Guidance for Essential Workers With or Exposed to COVID-19?
Psychology Today: Tell Your Own COVID-19 Story, and Tell It Now
New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Press Conference New Rochelle SI Dr. Laura Feijóo on testing + for coronavirus 2020 0321
New Rochelle Middle School Employee Dies
CSDNR CONFIRMS: New Rochelle Middle School Staffer Died of COVID-19
The Bowery Boys Podcast: Vaccinated: New York and the Polio Outbreak
@SachaPfeiffer likes @RobertCox tweet
Talk of the Sound Podcast is Hosted by Robert Cox, Produced in Conjunction with RadioWestchester.com
The show is based on live interviews of Robert Cox by Bob Marrone, hosting of Mornings with Bob Marrone. You can listen live every Monday between 9:00 am – 10:00 am. The interviews are collected each week and edited into the Talk of the Sound Podcast.
