Diaper Distribution at Fuller Center for Housing of Greater NYC in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — EMC Frontline Pregnancy Centers and Wrap for a Cause, two non-profits based in Westchester County, are combining forces to help deliver 267,000 diapers to pregnant women and disadvantaged mothers due to financial duress from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delivery of the diapers to 30 different pregnancy centers, churches, food banks and other community-based groups throughout NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield Counties from April 24 – 30.

Diapers will not be dispersed to the general public, but rather solely to one of the scheduled social service organizations.

A critical drop off point will be the Fuller Center for Housing of Greater NYC in New Rochelle, a faith-driven organization that provides adequate shelter for all people in need throughout the New York metropolitan area.