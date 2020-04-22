NEW ROCHELLE, NY —
Any hope that the curve had flattened coming out of the New Rochelle Containment Zone on March 26th have been dashed.
On 3/23, New Rochelle was at 234.
The latest number (4/19) puts us at 1,798
768% increase since PAUSE began.
Why?
3/12 Glen Island Testing Site opens, New Rochelle residents given priority to be tested.
3/21 Nursing homes stopped testing for COVID-19
3/21 Cuomo’s PAUSE went into effect: movie theaters, gyms, houses of worship, schools, et al ALL closed.
The only operation that was deliberately congregating large numbers of people in New Rochelle we can think of was the school food distribution operation, in particular 95 Lincoln.
Curious what readers think might explain the explosion in new cases.
2 thoughts on “New Rochelle Sees Explosion in COVID-19 since Cuomo PAUSE on 3/23, up 768%”
The Westchester Department of Health should publish a map of New Rochelle that shows the number of infections across different parts of the city (with a zoom capability down to the block level). Additionally, a graph that details the number of new infections each day, along side the cumulative infection graph, would provide a clearer view of trends. I would also like to find out if health officials have conducted infection tracing to distill the potential sources of infection hot spots.
Inflation of number.. my neighbors got Sick and were dignosed with covid without proper testing.. seeing how its cheaper Than to actually test you…