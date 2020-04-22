New Rochelle Sees Explosion in COVID-19 since Cuomo PAUSE on 3/23, up 768%

NEW ROCHELLE, NY —

Any hope that the curve had flattened coming out of the New Rochelle Containment Zone on March 26th have been dashed.

On 3/23, New Rochelle was at 234.

The latest number (4/19) puts us at 1,798

768% increase since PAUSE began.

Why?

3/12 Glen Island Testing Site opens, New Rochelle residents given priority to be tested.

3/21 Nursing homes stopped testing for COVID-19

3/21 Cuomo’s PAUSE went into effect: movie theaters, gyms, houses of worship, schools, et al ALL closed.

The only operation that was deliberately congregating large numbers of people in New Rochelle we can think of was the school food distribution operation, in particular 95 Lincoln.

Curious what readers think might explain the explosion in new cases.