New Diagnostic Testing Center Opens Near Montefiore New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — In partnership with New York State, Montefiore New Rochelle and the City of New Rochelle, a new walk-through coronavirus testing facility will open in New Rochelle on Monday. Located on Lockwood Avenue across from Montefiore New Rochelle and easily accessible from population centers in the downtown, West End, and Lincoln and North Avenue corridors, the site will be open Monday from 12PM to 5PM and then weekdays by appointment from 9AM to 5PM.

While coronavirus tests are becoming more readily available at a variety of sites across the County, including Glen Island, not everyone who needs testing can drive to an appointment, noted New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson. Bramson thanked the leadership of Governor Cuomo and New Rochelle’s State legislative delegation, especially Majority Leader Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, for addressing the community’s need for a local site in a key, walkable location.

”With diagnostic testing so vital to overcoming the challenge of COVID-19, it’s especially important that testing be accessible to the most vulnerable, hardest-hit portions of our community. I am deeply grateful to our State leaders for ensuring that testing is available to New Rochelle on an equitable basis, and to the exceptional health care team at Montefiore for their heroic service.”

Senator Stewart-Cousins said, “It was great to work with Mayor Bramson, Montefiore and my state legislative colleagues to make sure that New Rochelle has a testing site accessible to the entire community. Special thanks to Governor Cuomo for responding quickly to the community’s need for walk-in testing during this difficult time. This site will begin full-day testing by appointment next week and will go a long way to help people get the answers and care they need.”

The testing center operations will be handled by Montefiore New Rochelle. “Montefiore New Rochelle is proud to partner with New York State and the City of New Rochelle to test as many of our citizens for Covid19 to help control the spread of the virus while allowing the scientific community time to develop therapeutics to treat the virus and eventually a vaccine to mitigate the effects of the virus. That is truly when we can return to some sense of “normal” as a community,” said Anthony J. Alfano, Vice President/Executive Director.

The new testing site comes with the support of Westchester County. “New Rochelle was the early epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic, and I am thrilled to partner with Mayor Bramson, Montefiore New Rochelle and our state leaders to bring accessible, vital testing to the community,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Not everyone can easily access the drive-through testing site, and this facility will provide necessary care for New Rochelle’s most vulnerable communities, while stopping the spread of this devastating disease.”

Access to the walk–in testing center is by appointment only. Residents can call their physician or the New York State Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

New Rochelle residents with walk-in appointments who need help with transportation to and from the site can now access the Circuit, New Rochelle’s free on-demand electric shuttle. The Circuit operational area has been expanded outside the downtown to include all of New Rochelle for coronavirus testing. The service is available from 9AM to 5PM weekdays and will give priority to riders to and from the testing center. Circuit can be accessed by downloading the Ride Circuit app to a smartphone. The app shows driver ETA in real time.