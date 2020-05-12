2020 Ballot for New Rochelle School Board and Library Board

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The Clerk for the City School District of New Rochelle has released the names of candidates for the New Rochelle Board of Education and the New Rochelle Public Library Board of Trustees.
The election will be held on June 9th by mail-in ballot. Referendums on the 2020-21 School Budget and 2020-21 Library Budget will also be on the ballot.
There are two seats available on both the school board and library board.
School Board Candidates 2020
Adina Berrios Brooks
Katie Castellano Minaya
Barbara D’Alois
Christopher Daniello
Stephen A. DiDonato
Matthew T. Hirschman
Michael Leone
Timothy McKnight
Mario A. Scarano
Julia Taylor
Donald Vega
Library Board Candidates 2020
Charles F. Burke, Jr.
Corey Galloway
David Mener