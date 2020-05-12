2020 Ballot for New Rochelle School Board and Library Board

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The Clerk for the City School District of New Rochelle has released the names of candidates for the New Rochelle Board of Education and the New Rochelle Public Library Board of Trustees.

The election will be held on June 9th by mail-in ballot. Referendums on the 2020-21 School Budget and 2020-21 Library Budget will also be on the ballot.

There are two seats available on both the school board and library board.

School Board Candidates 2020

Adina Berrios Brooks

Katie Castellano Minaya

Barbara D’Alois

Christopher Daniello

Stephen A. DiDonato

Matthew T. Hirschman

Michael Leone

Timothy McKnight

Mario A. Scarano

Julia Taylor

Donald Vega

Library Board Candidates 2020

Charles F. Burke, Jr.

Corey Galloway

David Mener