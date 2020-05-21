New Rochelle High School Football Team Honored for New York State Championship

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Unable to hold a traditional “ring” ceremony for members of the 2019 New Rochelle High School Football team for winning the New York State AA Football Championship, coaches took to the streets to personally deliver NY State Football Championship rings to members of the the undefeated 2019 Division A Championship team.

The car caravan, escorted by New Rochelle Police and Firefighters, left New Rochelle High School about 1 pm and stopped at each of the players’ homes. The procession began with stops at the homes of Team Captain Calvin Jackson, players Corey Barron, and Raymond Dixson.