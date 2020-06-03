NAACP New Rochelle Branch Demands Extension of School Election to Protect Those Most Vulnerable to Coronavirus

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Rochelle Branch of the NAACP Executive Committee voted last night at a special meeting to issue a statement calling on the New Rochelle Board of Education to insure the voting rights of residents in the upcoming School election scheduled for June 9, 2020.

“Since the appointment of Superintendent (Dr. Laura) Feijoo and under the leadership of School Board President (Amy) Moselhi, the New Rochelle School District has sunk into a darkened state of affairs,” said Minister Mark Mclean, President of the NAACP New Rochelle Branch.

Dr. Feijoo came to this City embroiled in a controversial $90 million so-called “reverse discrimination lawsuit, she delayed the closure of schools during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic exposing students, staff and administrators to the deadly virus, furthermore, she and the School Board mishandled the hiring of an African-American Principal for the New Rochelle High School which ultimately led to the withdrawal of his candidacy.”

“Now the School seeks to protect its incompetence by disenfranchising African-American and Latino voters, especially elderly voters,” McLean added.

“The School Board election is less than a week away, yet ballots have not been delivered,” said Richard St.Paul, Esq., Legal Redress of the New Rochelle Branch of the NAACP.

“The Governor passed Executive Order 202.26 to limit in-person contact. The Board’s actions defy the Governor’s order and unnecessarily risk the health and safety of those in our community especially those most susceptible to COVID-19.”

“In order to protect the ballot, the election needs to be extended and ballots should be mail-in only. Give us the Ballot so we can seek the change needed to elect leadership that will work for all its citizens,” St. Paul added.