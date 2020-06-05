Gripes Go Up Not Down: How to Tell Cuomo to Extend School Voting in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Many New Rochelle voters, newly awakened to the long-evident incompetence of the school leadership in New Rochelle, now realize their vote is being suppressed. Many are asking what to do now that ballots have either not been delivered or delivered so late as to be useless as a (required) mail-in ballot.

As Tom Hanks’s character Captain John H. Miller explained to his men, gripes go up…not down. If you have a gripe about ballots and the school election GRIPE UP to the Governor.

Email Dan Fuller in Governor Cuomo’s office to gripe, demand change in the deadline for the School Elections so that ballots postmarked on or before 5:00 PM June 9, 2020 are valid or push back election day to June 16.

email: daniel.fuller@exec.ny.gov

Here is how to gripe up.

Like this…

Dear Mr. Fuller,

I am a qualified voter in New Rochelle. As you may know there have been significant issues with mail-in ballots. Voters have either not received their ballots or received them too late to return them by mail at the June 9, 5 pm deadline or to even know if the ballots will count.

I respectfully request you ask the Governor to amend his Executive Order on school elections so ballots postmarked on or before 5:00 PM June 9, 2020 are valid or push back election day by one week to June 16.

Thank you.

Please share.