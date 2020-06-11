Governor Commits to School Budget Revote Before the End of July

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Assembly Member Amy Paulin issued a press release;

Assembly Members Amy Paulin, Tom Abinanti, David Buchwald, Sandy Galef, Ellen Jaffee, Ken Zebrowski, and Senators Peter Harckham and David Carlucci expressed their appreciation for Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Order and commitment to set a date for a school budget revote to be held before the end of July. The Governor’s office sent an email to the Assembly and Senate confirming that the exact date will be before July 31st. The Hudson Valley legislators have been advocating for a budget revote and recently introduced legislation (A.10613/S.5829) to allow for one.

When the school budget vote was rescheduled for June 9th, no corresponding changes were made to reschedule the date for a budget revote. The revote must occur before the end of July, because school districts must send their tax levy to the town in early August. Without today’s action, districts would be forced to adopt a contingency budget if their budget proposal is defeated on June 9th. This would lead to significant cuts, including layoffs.

“Our schools continue to face immense challenges as they plan for the next school year, including the financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and recession,” Paulin said. “I want to thank Governor Cuomo for taking action today to provide some certainty to districts and enable them to avoid making the draconian cuts that would be required if they were forced to adopt a contingency budget.”

“The action by Governor Cuomo to guarantee a date for a school budget revote before the end of the July is good news for school districts around the state,” said Harckham. “The extra time will allow voters to reexamine budget priorities and, hopefully, provide students with the support and resources they deserve.”

Dr. Cheryl H. Champ, Superintendent, Pelham Union Free School District said, “I want to thank Assemblywoman Paulin, and the entire Westchester delegation, for their leadership in calling for a budget revote. They have been advocating for this since mid-May, and I am thrilled that Governor Cuomo has responded and taken this action. Schools will now have the option to hold a revote and avoid cuts to programs and staff at a time when our children can least afford it.”

Mary Fox-Alter, Superintendent, Pleasantville Union Free School District said, “I want to thank Governor Cuomo for his support of the second vote. The second vote is part of the annual school district budget vote process, and today’s action will allow for that process to proceed as designed, even in these extraordinary times. It will afford all communities the opportunity to reflect and discuss the impacts of the draconian cuts and restrictions placed upon a public school district should a district adopt a contingency budget.”

Assembly Member Tom Abinanti said, “I am pleased that the Governor has heard the school districts’ concerns that we were remedying with our bill and has committed to issuing a timely executive order to schedule any necessary school budget revote. Both branches working together is the most efficient way to resolve the one-time issues that arise as a result of our need to adjust to the covid impacts. “

Assembly Member David Buchwald said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a deleterious effect on education of schoolchildren in New York. I am grateful that we are taking steps to allow second votes on school budgets so that next school year districts aren’t precipitously forced into restrictive contingency budgets.”

Assembly Member Sandy Galef said, “I hope the school budget votes are positive for our districts but if not we must have in law a date certain for a revote. We owe it to our taxpayers and school officials to let them know that date now.”

Assembly Member Ken Zebrowski said, “COVID-19 has already created a chaotic situation for our school districts and preventing a re-vote on a failed budget could exacerbate the situation. This Executive Order will give districts the same flexibility they would normally have to go back to the voters and present a budget that is balanced.”