New Ro Eats Launches Outdoor Street Dining in Downtown New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Ro Eats Pilot Program launched today with a Ceremonial First Bite and Kick Off as New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson and business leaders celebrated the two-week trial on Division Street between Huguenot Street and Main Street. The thoroughfare will be closed for outdoor dining to help New Rochelle restaurants rebound and recover as the City re-opens after months of coronavirus shutdown.

VIDEO: Ribbon Cutting plus interviews of Council Members Al Tarantino and Yadira Ramos-Herbert, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Mayor Noam Bramson, New Rochelle Business Ambassador and Fire Chief Andy Sandor. We asked Andrea Stewart-Cousins about the request to the Governor to appoint the Attorney General as Special Prosecutor in the Kamal Flowers investigation and asked the Mayor and Fire Chief about the fireworks.

New Ro Eats is the combined effort of the City of New Rochelle, the Downtown BID and New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.

“By partnering with our restaurant community to expand outdoor dining, we can accelerate New Rochelle’s economic recovery from COVID-19 and reimagine public spaces for everyone’s enjoyment,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson.

The City of New Rochelle has closed Division Street to traffic for a two-week pilot through Sunday, July 5th to open the street for restaurants to organize unique dining areas to help them rebound and recover.

“We owe it to our local businesses to be creative and offer solutions that can help them re-open responsibly. By expanding outdoor dining, we are giving our restaurants and shops the space they need to succeed in this new environment. This will be one of the most visible signs that we are on the road to recovery,” said New Rochelle City Council Member Sara Kaye.

“New Ro Eats is another key, positive step on the road to recovery for our local restaurant community with expanded seating capacity for friends and family to dine in a safe and spacious outdoor environment. I look forward to dining on Division Street and supporting our local restaurants,” said New Rochelle City Council Member Ivar Hyden.

“Outdoor dining is a key feature for our dedicated Downtown restaurants and their resilient diners. Everyone gets the benefit of expanded seating capacity which is so important–especially this year,” said Marc Jerome, Chairman, New Rochelle Downtown BID.

Participating restaurants include Modern Restaurant, Posto 22, The Wooden Spoon, Juicy Chicken, Diner Brew and La Esquina Salvadorena with more expected to follow. Reservations are encouraged by calling the restaurants directly but are not required.

“As a restaurant owner, I know the restaurant industry operates on thin margins and each table matters; especially now during the phased reopening when restaurants are operating at reduced capacities. The ‘New Ro Eats’ program is an innovative way to help restaurants overcome this hurdle. I hope to see it expand to other parts of the city,” said New Rochelle Chamber President Rob Hayes, owner of The Beechmont Tavern.