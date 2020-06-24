NYSDEC Invites Public Comment: Brownfield Cleanup Program Application at New Rochelle Armory Site 7/24

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program application from Pratt Landing Partners LLC for a site known as AMN Site, site ID #C360201. This site is located in the City of New Rochelle, within the County of Westchester, and is located at 260 Main Street.

Access the application and other relevant documents online through the DECinfo Locator. The documents will also be available at the document repository once reopened, located at the New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle, NY 10801.

There are several ways to comment on BCP applications. Comments can be submitted to the site Project Manager Michael Squire at 625 Broadway, 12th Floor, Albany, NY, 12233-7014; via email at or by calling (518) 402-9662.

All comments must be submitted by July 24, 2020.

Site information can be viewed by entering the site ID ID C360201.

Site Record

Administrative Information

Site Name: AMN Site

Site Code: C360201

Program: Brownfield Cleanup Program

Classification: A

EPA ID Number:

Location

DEC Region: 3

Address: 260 Main Street

City:New Rochelle Zip: 10801

County:Westchester

Latitude: 40.913305556

Longitude: -73.772277778

Site Type:

Estimated Size: 4.52 Acres

Site Owner(s) and Operator(s)

Current Owner Name: City of New Rochelle

Current Owner(s) Address:

515 North Avenue

New Rochelle,NY, 10801

Current On-Site Operator: City of New Rochelle

Stated Operator(s) Address:

515 North Avenue

New Rochelle,NY, 10801

Site Document Repository

Name: New Rochelle Public Library

Address: 1 Library Plaza

New Rochelle,NY 10801

Site Description

Location: The 196,801-square-foot (4.52-acre) site is located at 260 Main Street in a suburban area along the waterfront of the western portion of Echo Bay in New Rochelle, New York. The site is bound by Main Street and Huntington Place to the northwest, the City of New Rochelle Department of Public Works (DPW) storage facility (224 East Main Street) to the northeast, Echo Bay generally to the south, and a one-story restaurant building (270 Main Street) and a masonry supplier with an open-air parking lot (34 Evans Street) followed by Evans Street to the southwest. The northern part of the site is improved with three interconnected one- to three-story buildings with a full basement (the former armory and annex), a separate one-story corrugated metal building, and two storage sheds. The central part of the site was formerly occupied by two two-story buildings and a small one-story concrete and brick structure, metal and concrete hopper, and metal storage container associated with former concrete mixing operations. With the exception of the metal and concrete hopper, the structures in the central part of the site were demolished in 2020. The southwestern part of the site is improved with an about 3,200-square-foot two-story warehouse and two 50-square-foot wooden sheds. Current Zoning and Land Use: The site is currently vacant and underutilized. According to the zoning map for the City of New Rochelle dated February 2, 2016, the site is located in a Planned Waterfront Development – 5-Story District (PWD-5), which allows for 0.75 maximum floor area ratio (maximum 30 dwelling units per acre) for one-family, two-family, and multifamily residential uses with special permit. The site is not currently zoned to accommodate the proposed use; however, the City of New Rochelle has initiated creation of a Downtown Overlay Zone (DOZ) that would allow the proposed use. The City Planning Staff, in conjunction with their consultants, have completed the following preliminary steps: defining the area of the proposed DOZ zone (including the site), initiating the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) process, and preparing a Generic Environmental Impact Statement (GDEIS). The GDEIS will evaluate the potential environmental impacts of this overlay zone and propose appropriate mitigation measures. Once the SEQRA process is completed, it is anticipated that the City Council will amend the City of New Rochelle¿s zoning ordinance and map to include this DOZ zone. Past Uses of the Site: The site has been occupied by commercial and municipal facilities as early as 1911. The historical site uses are described below: ¿ Former Lot 0022, also known as the former New Rochelle Armory, comprises the northern and northeastern parts of the site. Historical uses included: o New Rochelle Armory (1931-1997) o 31st Fleet Division of the New York Naval Militia o Training ground and meeting place for servicemen1 o Rifle range and ammunition depot in the Armory building basement o Petroleum bulk storage ¿ City of New Rochelle (1997-present) o Storage for traffic control equipment o Naval Motion Picture Service with associated generation of hazardous lead and mercury waste o Halloween haunted house o Storage of building materials for Habitat for Humanity o Closed NYSDEC Spill No. 0013171 ¿ Former Lot 0110, also known as the former Mancuso Marina property, comprises the southwestern part of the site. Historical uses included: o Boat house (1911) o Vacant land (1931 to 1951) o Boat storage yard and marina (1947 to 2003) ? Unauthorized dumping (unknown) ? Temporary storage of construction and demolition debris ? Petroleum bulk storage ¿ Former Lot 0120, also known as the former Nelstad concrete plant, comprises the central part of the site. Historical uses included: o Boat house (1911) o Concrete mixing plant (1951 to 2009) ? Petroleum bulk storage o Truck repair shop (1990-2009) Site Geology and Hydrogeology: The USGS ¿Surficial Geologic Map of New York Lower Hudson Sheet¿ indicates the site and surrounding areas are generally underlain by 1- to 50-meter-thick variable-textured and poorly-sorted glacial till, including varying proportions of boulders, cobbles, sand, silt, and clay. The till is underlain by bedrock. The ¿Geologic Map of New York for the Lower Hudson Sheet¿ (1970), by Donald W. Fisher, Yngvar W. Isachsen, and Lawrence V. Rickard, indicates the bedrock is classified as the Hartland Formation and consists of basal amphibolite overlain by pelitic schists. During Langan¿s 2019 Limited Site Investigation, historic fill was observed from the surface of the site to depths between 1 and 14 feet bgs and is primarily comprised of grey-to-brown medium-grained sand with varying amounts of fine-grained sand, silt, clay, gravel, red brick, concrete, and wood. Native material, consisting of grey-to-brown, fine- to medium-grained sand with varying amounts of fine- to medium-grained sand, silt, clay, weathered rock, and gravel, was encountered beneath historic fill material. Refusal was encountered due to inferred bedrock (weathered rock) at depths varying between about 2 feet bgs in the southwestern portion of the site to 25 feet bgs in the northeastern part of the site. Groundwater was encountered in boreholes at depths between about 5.5 and 9 feet bgs in the southwestern and the central parts of the site and between 20 and 23 feet bgs in the northeastern part of the site. Groundwater was not encountered in the northern area of the northwestern part of the site, likely due to the presence of shallow bedrock. Regional groundwater is presumed to flow southeast towards Echo Bay.

Site Environmental Assessment

Information submitted with the BCP application regarding the environmental condition at the site are currently under review and will be revised as additional information becomes available.

Site Health Assessment

Information submitted with the BCP application regarding the conditions at the site are currently under review and will be revised as additional information becomes available.