New Rochelle Farmers Market Suspends Manager over Transphobic, Racist Hate Speech

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A mainstay of business in New Rochelle for 80 years has suspended a store manager for what it said were “transphobic, racist and hateful comments” posted to the employees personal Instagram account.

Cherry Lawn Farmers Market announced Thursday in a statement on the Cherry Lawn Farm Market’s Instagram account that Paul Dipietro, a long time employee, was asked to leave the premises pending an investigation.

“This unacceptable behavior does not at all parallel Cherry Lawn’s core values,” according to the statement. “The insensitive posts do not reflect the ownership’s beliefs.”

New Ro ppl: the manager at Cherry Lawn posted a series of racist & transphobic messages to his IG story. His name is Paul and he also mentioned the protests and how he has guns and other “crazy weapons” just for this occasion. #boycottcherrylawn pic.twitter.com/2Cy2MJeaYI — 😾 (@newy0rksrealist) July 2, 2020

A customer had complained to owner Armando D’Onofrio on Thursday prompting Dipietro’s suspension.

Several complaints about Dipietro’s conservative politics were posted in Yelp reviews over the years.

Al Dipietro, Paul Dipietro’s father, was the subject of a 2014 post on the Cherry Lawn Market Facebook page which described Paul as “caring, responsible and compassionate”.

Paul Dipietro’s @pauliedips Instagram account has since been private but not before screen grabs of posts to the account were sent to Talk of the Sound.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Full Disclosure, the hashtag #lydakrewson refers to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. BLM protestors were marching to her residence when the incident described above occurred. Mayor Krewson is Robert Cox’s aunt.