New Rochelle Board of Education Coup Deposes Moselhi and Warhit; Katie and Adina Sworn In

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Amy Moselhi and Paul Warhit are out as Board President and Vice President two weeks after a tumultuous board meeting in June where board members rejected a proposal to move the Alternative High School from the former site of St. Gabes High School to the Family Life Center at Bethesda Baptist Church.

Rachel Relkin was elected Board President over the objections of Moselhi and Warhit in a 7-2 vote.

YES: Relkin, Ianuzzi, Kern, Williams, Muggia Ochs, Barrios, Minaya

NO: Moselhi, Warhit

William Ianuzzi was elected Board Vice President 9-0.

Adina Barrios Brooks and Katie Castellanos Minaya were sworn in as the new Board Members.