New Rochelle Organizations Secure 156 Sizable Federal PPP Loans in Wake of Coronavirus Containment Zone

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Non-profits and corporations throughout New Rochelle secured 156 sizable federally-backed loans between $150,000 and $10,000,000 which they certified as necessary for their continuing operation according to records of loan applications approved by banks and submitted to the Small Business Administration.

ProPublic has published a database of recipients of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program under which the federal government supported billions in low-interest loans to companies and nonprofit organizations in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The loans may be forgiven under certain circumstances such as not laying off employees over a period of 8 weeks.

Nationwide over 4.89 million loans worth $659 billion were approved with 661,218 loans approved for amounts between $150,000 and $10 million. In the State of New York, those loans broke down as follows: 323,900 for $150,000 or less; 277,012 between $150,000 and $350,000; 26,217 between $350,000 and $1 mm; 14,216 between $1 mm and $2 mm; 4,021 between $2 mm and $5 mm; 979 between $5 mm and $10 mm.

In New Rochelle, 156 organizations received loans between $150,000 and $10 mm, totaling between $71,150,000 and $168,300,000. In New Rochelle, those loans broke down as follows: 78 between $150,000 and $350,000; 47 between $350,000 and $1 mm; 12 between $1 mm and $2 mm; 4 between $2 mm and $5 mm; 3 between $5 mm and $10 mm.

Among the most notable PPP Loan recipients: Lewis And Garbuz PC, Lawrence Garbuz and Adina Lewis were the first diagnosed COVID-19 patients in New Rochelle; Hudson-Westchester Radio, owner of WVOX 1460 AM, the Boys & Girls Club Of New Rochelle; New Roc City Arcade, the Surf Club, and the Westchester Humane Society.

The three largest loan recipients, all in the $5 mm to $10 mm range, were Benchmark Education, a book publisher on Cedar Street with 359 employees, Paul J. Scariano, a construction company on Potter Avenue with 260 employees and United Hebrew, an assisted living facility on Pelham Road with 476 employees.

Ten parochial and private schools received PPP Loans: Catholic School Region Of Central Westchester ($2-5 million, 371 employees); The Ursuline School Of New Rochelle ($2-5 million, 133 employees); Iona Preparatory School ($1-2 million, 140 employees); Hudson Country Montessori School ($350,000-1 million, 78 employees); Salesian High School ($350,000-1 million, 0 employees); Hallen Center ($150,000-350,000, 165 employees); The Mount Tom Day School ($150,000-350,000, 27 employees); The New Rochelle Day Nursery ($150,000-350,000, 28 employees); Thornton-Donovan School ($150,000-350,000, 0 employees).

Other PPP Loan recipients include construction companies, car dealerships, restaurants, nursing homes, landscapes and more.

For a detailed list sorted alphabetically by corporate name with number of employees and loan size click here.

List of New Rochelle-based Corporate Entities Receiving PPP Loans

752 NORTH AVENUE CORP (Gemellis)

A. BULFAMANTE LANDSCAPING, INC.

ABLE BODY HOMECARE AGENCY OF NY, INC.

ABSOLUTE CONSTRUCTION BG CORPORATION

ABSOLUTE DRY CLEANING INC.

ADMATCH CORPORATION DBA ADMATCH REGAL

ALL COUNTY FUELING INC

ALMSTEAD TREE & SHRUB CARE COMPANY, LLC

ALPHA MEDICAL EQUIPMENT OF NY INC

ALSSARO COUNSELING SERVICES, LCSW, PLLC

AM & KH CORP.

ASHBY FUEL OIL CORP.

AUTO SUNROOF OF LARCHMONT INC

BASE ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BATTERY DELIVERY CORP.

BAYBERRY NURSING HOME

BEL-AQUA POOL SUPPLY, INC.

BENCHMARK EDUCATION COMPANY LLC

BETH EL SYNAGOGUE OF NEW ROCHELLE INC.

BLACK TO BLONDE, INC. DBA KNOTZ

BMB LEASING CORP.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF NEW ROCHELLE, INC

BROCK SERVICES CORP

CASTLE ROCK CONSTRUCTION CORP.

CATHOLIC SCHOOL REGION OF CENTRAL WESTCHESTER

CGG MARKETING MANAGEMENT INCD B A $150,000-350,000

CHERIE FOODS CORP

CHERRY LAWN FARMS, INC

CHURCH STREET CONTRACTOR CORP.

CITI CONNECT LLC

CLASSIC VALET PARKING, INC.

CORNELL PACE INC

CORPORATE ELECTRIC GROUP INC.

DERAFFELE MFG. CO., INC.

DIVISION RESTAURANT GROUP

DOMENICK BULFAMANTE SONS INC

DUMONT OPERATING, LLC

ECNY ELECTRIC, INC

ECNY ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS, INC.

ELQ INDUSTRIES INC.

EMERALD TREE CARE INC.

EMERALD TREE SHRUB CARE INC.

EXCLUSIVE REALTY CORP.

EYE SPECIALISTS OF WESTCHESTER

EYE SURGERY CENTER OF WESTCHESTER, INC.

FAVORITE BROKERS INC

FD SPRINKLERS INC.

FENWAY FLOORS LLC

GLOBE COMMERCIAL FENCE COMPANY INC.

GRAMATAN MANAGEMENT, INC.

GRASSO BROS GENERAL CONTRACTING INC

HALARIS ASSOCIATES DBA ADVANCED TECHNOLO

HALLEN CENTER, INC.

HARBOR ELECTRIC FABRICATION & TOOLS INC

HB ATHLETIC INC

HOMESTYLE HOSPITALITY LLC

HOROWITZ ASSOCIATES, INC.

HUDSON COUNTRY MONTESSORI SCHOOL

HUDSON-WESTCHESTER RADIO, INC.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF WESTCHESTER, INC.

INNER CITY CHECK CASHING & PAYROLL SERVICES CORP.

IONA PREPARATORY SCHOOL, INC

IVY CLASSIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

JACAN PLUMBING, HEATING, AIR-CONDITIONING AND REFRIGERATION INC.

JEM ARCHITECTURALS INC

JJ MOTT, LLC

KOMMER, BAVE & OLLMAN LLP

L2 AUTOMOTIVE INC.

LEWIS AND GARBUZ, P.C.

LGS SPECIALTY SALES LTD

LIVING SOLUTIONS DESIGN GROUP, INC.

LONDON LUXURY LLC

MACE CONTRACTING CORP

MAIN STREET STEAKERY, INC.

MALCOLM PATRICK CORPORATION

MALCOLM PATRICK DISTRIBUTORS LLC

MARTIN P GOLDSMITH DBA LASER FRAME AND BODY REPAIR

MARY ANN LIEBERT, INC.

MBI ADMINISTRATIVE CORP

MEN AT WORK LLC

MERHI MEDICINE PLLC-SBA SMALL 7A TERM

MJS CONTRACTING CORP

MN&G RESTAURANT & CATERERS INC

MODERN COUSINS LLC DBA MODERN RESTAURANT PIZZERIA

MONFORTE ELECTRIC CORP

MONTESANO BROTHERS, INC.

MOTION PROPERTY, LLC

MPCC CORP

NDR GROUP, INC.

NEW ROC FEC LLC

NEW ROCHELLE CARPET INC.

NEW ROCHELLE HOTEL ASSOCIATES LLC

NEW ROCHELLE HYUNDAI LLC

NEW ROCHELLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

NEW ROCHELLE YOUNG MENS CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION

NEW YORK CARE AT HOME LTD

NICKS ELECTRIC SERVICE OF NEW YORK LLC

NORMAN LIBRETT INC.

OK CAFE OF NORTH AVE

OLE IMPORTS LLC

PAINT OVER RUST PRODUCTS, INC

PANA NISSAN LLC

PARCHEM TRADING LTD

PAUL J. SCARIANO INC.

PEARLGREEN CORPORATION

PEDUTO CONSTRUCTION CORP

PELICAN MANAGEMENT, INC.

PEPE LUXURY CARS LTD

PETER FRIEND MOTORCYCLES LLC

PINE BROOK FITNESS, LLC

PJS ELECTRIC, INC.

PMS CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT CORP

POP USA STORE HOLDING LLC

POWERCOM ELECTRICAL SERVICES, INC

PRECISION MARINE CENTER, LLC

PREMIER AMBULETTE TRANSPORTATION, INC.

RALEX SERVICES BANK

RAMIRO’S TREE SERVICE, INC.

READ 2 LEARN III LLC

RETTNER BUILDING MANAGEMENT CORP.

RICHARD BIENENFELD ARCHITECT, P.C.

SALESIAN HIGH SCHOOL

SALESIAN MISSIONS, INC.

STARR TENT & EVENT GROUP LLC

STEVE & TEDDY DINER CORP

SUTTON PARK CENTER FOR NURSING & REHABILITATION

TALT INC

TEDESCO AUTO BODY INC

TEMPLE ISRAEL OF NEW ROCHELLE

THE DOCTOR’S INTERNET LLC

THE JAPANESE EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK

THE MEDICAL LETTER, INC.

THE MOUNT TOM DAY SCHOOL, INC.

THE NEW ROCHELLE DAY NURSERY, INC.

THE SURF CLUB ON THE SOUND, LLC

THE URSULINE SCHOOL OF NEW ROCHELLE

THORNTON-DONOVAN SCHOOL INC

TRANSPO INDUSTRIES, INC.

TRPS2 LLC

TWINS CONSTRUCTION INC

TWO REVOLUTIONS LLC

UNITED HOME FOR AGED HEBREWS

UNIVERSAL BUILDERS SUPPLY LLC

WAGER CONTRACTING CO., INC.

WESTCHESTER LANDSCAPE DEPOT CORP.

WESTCHESTER SHORES EVENT HOLDINGS INC. DBA

WESTFAIR RESTORATION SERVICES INC

YOUNG ISRAEL OF NEW ROCHELLE