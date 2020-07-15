Shooting in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Two people were shot, one fatally, according to witnesses. The incident took place about 9:30 pm at the corner of Horton Avenue and Brook Street.

New Rochelle Police on scene did not respond to requests for information.

UPDATE: NRPD Statement

“At 8:46 p.m. this date, New Rochelle Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Horton Avenue and Brook Street on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located an adult male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds to his head and chest. Emergency medical aid was rendered, and the victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A second adult male victim was shot in the leg, and was transported to an area hospital. The injury is not considered life-threatening.”

The incident is under investigation by New Rochelle Police Department Detectives, and no further information will be released at this time.

The second victim is reported to be in critical condition at New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital.

UPDATE: Trying to confirm but I am told the shooting victim tonight who is in critical condition is the kid who was stabbed at NRHS by Bryan Stamps in January 2018.

Henderson Clarke, whose brother Kamal Flowers was shot and killed by New Rochelle police officer Alec McKenna 5 weeks ago, said he heard a total of 6 shots: one then another then three more in rapid succession then one more. The shots were fired from in front of the Solutions Grocery store on Horton Avenue facing West, according to Clarke.

One victim was on the sidewalk just a few feet from a makeshift memorial of candles and remembrances in honor of Kamal Flowers.

Police arrived, secured the scene before ambulances arrived.

Minister Mark McLean, President of the New Rochelle Branch of the NAACP and a member of the recently created Clergy Rapid Response Team announced one week ago. The team is intended to “serve as a buffer and liaison, bridging any gaps created in the heat of the moment” by ensuring “key lines of communication and cooperation are quickly established among the City leadership, police leadership and members of the community.”

EDITED RAW VIDEO FROM FACEBOOK LIVE

(includes interviews with Minister Mark McLean, Henderson Clarke)