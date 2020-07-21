New Rochelle Police Department Issues Special Report to City Council

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle Police Department Deputy Commissioner Robert Gazzola presented a Special Report to City Council this evening.

New Rochelle Police Department Special Report to City Council July 2020

The document is intended to demonstrate to City Council what NRPD has done, is doing and plans to do “earn the trust of the people we serve”.

The report comes just a day after the publication of a detailed reported on the numerous false statements made by Police Commissioner Joe Schaller at a June 6 press conference to justify a traffic stop that led to the shooting death of Kamal Flowers by Police Officer Alec McKenna.

NRPD Police Commissioner Flat Out Lied to Paint False Narrative to Justify Killing of Black New Rochelle Man