NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Rochelle Veterans Advisory Committee was joined by officials from American Legion Post 8 and the City of New Rochelle to celebrate the installation of “Hometown Heroes” banners this morning at Faneuil Park.

Veterans, banner sponsors and military moms were on hand along with Cpl. Guadalupe Mendoza.

Afterwards, there was a walking tour to view the banners which are installed along Main and Huguenot Streets between Echo and Stephenson Boulevard.