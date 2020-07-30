The New Rochelle Public Library Reopens to the Public on Limited Basis

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Rochelle Public Library continues its phased reopening by offering limited sessions for browsing at the main library only, beginning August 3rd. During each two-hour session, up to 57 patrons at a time will be allowed into the main library to browse for books. Each area of the library has specific Covid-19 Space Requirements, and tables and chairs will not be available. Up to 10 patrons will be allowed into the Children’s Room, at 15 minute intervals. Up to 3 customers will be allowed in the Friends Bookstore, which will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the daytime browsing sessions.

Admission to these sessions will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be from the library’s Memorial Highway entrance only. When patrons arrive for a session, they will be asked to review a card with guidelines. All patrons two years and older must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth.

Once patrons have selected their materials, they can check out using the self-check or with the help of a library clerk. Once patrons leave, also through the Memorial Highway doors, those waiting their turn will be invited into the building.

The library will have hand sanitizer and disposable gloves available for patrons throughout the building. During this initial stage, there will be no access to public computers, except for the computers with the online catalogs. The photocopier will be available using a Trac Card or coins. Patrons will need to provide their own change. Public service staff will provide assistance at the circulation desk, in the children’s room, at the reference desks on all three floors, and in the teen room.

Curbside Pick-up Service has been in effect at both the Main Library and the Huguenot Children’s Library for several weeks, and has proved to be quite popular. To use this service, patrons can search the WLS catalog or call the main library at (914) 813-3737 for help finding materials. The patron then places a hold on the materials they wish to borrow. They will be notified by email, text or phone that the holds are available. To schedule a pick-up at the main library, patrons should call the library’s reference desk at (914) 813-3737 or email NRPLcurbsidedelivery@wlsmail.org.

To schedule a pick-up at the Huguenot Children’s Library (HCL), patrons should call (914) 632-8954 on Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-1:30, or Thursday 1:00 – 5:00, or emailing nrplkids@wlsmail.org. HCL Curbside Hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 am -1 pm, and Thursdays, from 2 pm – 4:30 pm.

The hours for Browsing and for Curbside Pick-up at the Main Library are: Mondays through Fridays, 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm. There will be additional hours on Mondays and Thursdays, from 6 pm to 8 pm, and on Saturdays, from 11 am to 1 pm. In between each session, library staff will be disinfecting all surfaces, railings and restrooms used by the public.

Over the past few months NRPL librarians have added hundreds of new titles to the library’s online catalogs, and continue to do so. Patrons can use their library card to access digital materials through our Overdrive, Hoopla, Bookflix, and other online collections. Patrons may also apply for a library card from the homepage of the library’s website: nrpl.org.