Man Jumps 7 Stories Off Balcony in Downtown New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A man jumped to his death Tuesday evening at about 10 p.m.

A resident of The Printhouse, located at 165 Huguenot Street in downtown New Rochelle, heard shouting coming from a 7th floor community balcony area — closed for months due to coronavirus — and as he looked out his window to see who was yelling he said he saw a man jump off the balcony.

The man landed in a parking lot on the property and was killed instantly, according to the resident.

A woman who lives in the building was with the man when he jumped. New Rochelle Police Department and New Rochelle Fire Department responded moments later. An area in the parking lot was sealed off as a crime scene.

The woman soon after attempted to leave the building. Sensing she was not in a coherent frame of mind another resident resident convinced the woman to remain. She was later taken away in an NRPD patrol car.

The man was pronounced DOA at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.