A Reality Check on How New Rochelle Works in an Emergency

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Here are a few thoughts from someone with extensive experience in covering disruptive events in New Rochelle.

There are a number of stories filed with various media outlets that fit a certain cookie-cutter mold: one is the “residents outraged over lack of response to (fill in here)”.

One such cookie-cutter story is one where a disruptive event occurs, reporters fan out to find images of cars spinning on icy roads and stuck in snow drifts or downed trees or arcing power lines and exploding transformers, people stand in front of downed power lines or crashed cars and feign shock and exasperation that the disruption is not resolved instantly (by which they mean for them), often accompanied with some alleged concern for a sick uncle or an elderly neighbor.

What these reports never say is that the complaints made in these reports are routine complaints heard after every crisis or problem in New Rochelle and throughout Westchester and they are always a misplaced attempt to “work the ref” to get that person’s issue resolved as fast as possible.

As Lady Gaga sings:

Til it happens to you, you don’t know how it feels, how it feels ‘Til it happens to you, you won’t know, it won’t be real

A disruptive event is an inconvenience until you are the one inconvenienced at which point it becomes an existential crisis.

Invariably elected officials feel the need to identify with that outrage by professing their outrage at whatever convenient target presents itself. But never their own political subdivision or administration, heaven forbid anyone take personal responsibility!

You can count on demagoguery from the Governor, the County Executive and local Mayors — all pointing at someone else.

CBS2 reports outrage from Westchester County Executive George Latimer (“If people can have some sense of reliable information about when power is going to be restored, how soon or how long that’s going to take, they can make rational decisions.”)

And more outrage from Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano (“Fourth largest city in New York State and I couldn’t find one Con Ed crew.”)

And, of course, Governor Andrew “Blame Game” Cuomo (“the reckless disregard by utility companies to adequately plan for tropical storm Isaias left tens of thousands of customers in the dark, literally and figuratively. Their performance was unacceptable.”)

Dammit Jim!

After a dozen years of reporting on snow storms and hurricanes and super storms and other catastrophes in the area, I can reliably state the complaints from residents amplified by reporters have a common theme based on two key points: these are people who either do not know how the community they live in works or ARE getting answers but just not getting the answers they want to hear (namely, the disruption will end immediately for ME – and screw everyone else) or BOTH.

In the case of Tropical Storm Isaias, that has played out predictably.

Jennifer Carchietta:

“Mayors of Larchmont and Mam’k have been giving regular updates to residents on talks with their ConEd liaisons. NR… nothing and hour 27 with no power.”

Asked if she had signed up to receive alerts (text, email, robocall) from the City of New Rochelle she said she had not.

What to make of residents who do not register to receive emergency alerts but run to the media (or social media) to complain they are not receiving alerts from the City (or School District)?

Register for City of New Rochelle Alerts

Stay Informed – City of New Rochelle

New Rochelle Schools Email Newsletter

New Rochelle School Emergency Alerts

Jessica Mendez of Mount Kisco tells CBS2 her “Wi-Fi is out, so she has to call Con Ed for a status update”.

Call on what?

If she had a smart phone she can get updates on the Con Edison Outage Map. If she can make phone calls she can phone a friend with power and ask them to check the Con Edison Outage Map. There is no need to call Con Ed and sit on hold to get status updates.

Francesca Gallace Figueroa on Facebook

“Put the wires underground and this won’t be a problem. This should have been done years ago.”

Anna Giordano on Facebook

“Maybe the US should follow other western countries and finally bury these unsightly lines.”

Asked what would it cost to bury all of the power lines in the United States, how will it be paid for or how it would paid for they had no idea. Asked how long would it take to complete such a project, they did not answer.

I did a little research.

EPA:

“According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration Exit, the U.S. power grid is made up of over 7,300 power plants, nearly 160,000 miles of high-voltage power lines, and millions of miles of low-voltage power lines and distribution transformers, connecting 145 million customers throughout the country (EIA, 2016).”

Desert Sun (Gannett):

“It costs about $3 million per mile to convert underground electric distribution lines from overhead…California has 25,526 miles of higher voltage transmission lines, and 239,557 miles of distribution lines, two-thirds of which are overhead, according to CPUC. Less than 100 miles per year are transitioned underground, meaning it would take more than 1,000 years to underground all the lines at the current rate.”

$795,000,000,000 and 1,000 years for California alone.

As of 2006, California had an estimated population of 37,172,015, about 12 percent of the U.S. population. California land area is 163,696 square miles; the United States 3,797,000 square miles, about 4.3% of the U.S. land area.

So, multiply $795,000,000,000 by anywhere from 9 to 25 to get a estimate for the entire US.

In other words, a massive cost that would take centuries. Con Ed bills would be astronomical. The idea is preposterous. Yet after every storm people ignore reality. So lets deal with reality; if you want to live in Westchester surrounded by trees then you need to accept power outages as part of the cost.

You can read more on that here.

Josh Rawson of New Rochelle told CBS2:

“We see all kinds of crews coming by and looking and then leaving. And each crew has a different story or confusing information. So, it’s not clear exactly what’s happening, There’s been not a lot of communication and, seemingly, not a lot of coordination.”

The idea that a couple of guys on a Con Ed emergency crew will have any idea of what is happening with the overall prioritization of the storm response is beyond stupid.

The prioritization is simple and well-known; they fix the problems that impact the largest number of people to reduce the overall number of customers without power as rapidly as possible. A wire down that cut power to 500 customers will be repaired before a wire down that cut power to 15 customers.

If you live on Bon Air like Rawson why would you expect a less dense neighborhood would be repaired while far more dense areas are without power?

Chris Stella of New Rochelle told CBS2:

“We just can’t get answers out of anybody,” said Stella. “The city is saying Con Ed, and Con Ed is not really telling you anything interesting.”

Think about that statement. He says “we” meaning “he” cannot get answers. Then he says he got an answer from the City. The answer was the City had to wait for Con Ed to turn off power to an area, fix problems, then remove trees and debris. Is that not common sense? Why would the City send a crew to risk electrocution? He then says Con Ed is “not really telling you anything interesting”. What does that mean? Well, first off it means he did get an answer from Con Ed. But he did not find the answer “interesting” by which he means Con Edison would not tell him what he wanted to hear. So, is it true that he cannot get answers out of anybody? No. He got answers out of “everybody” he asked.

Stella also said: “There are 24 houses at the end here and you can’t get an emergency vehicle down the block.”

While Stella certainly has an understandable concern 24 homes at the end of a dead end street is not going to be a top priority given the number of blocked roadways.

“There are over 500 blocked roadways in Westchester County,” CBS2 quoted a Con Ed official saying. “We do prioritize them and we do work with the municipalities to make sure our wires are clear of the trees.”

Julie Tay on Facebook:

“I just feel like they should do check ins on the elderly. My neighbors are elderly and I feel bad for them.”

While she makes a good point — neighbors should check on their elderly neighbors — Con Edison would not know anything about a particular sick or elderly person unless that person was registered with Con Edison which can easily be done.

A woman in the apartments on Calton Road called News12 to complain that her husband had to “go out to the car twice a day where he spends three hours each time to recharge his batteries to his machine, which lasts for nine hours.”

No mention of whether the man was on the Con Edison list of Special Services but as it was not mentioned presume he was not. Folks like these to register with Con Edison — they are not mind-readers.

Register Life Support Equipment, Emergencies and Special Services with Con Edison

There is similar outrage after every winter storm where residents fume about how the other end of town or the road near so-and-sos house got cleared first. In New Rochelle, the snow removal is always better on someone else’s street.

Residents often compare New Rochelle to neighboring towns.

“Why can’t they clear streets like (insert village here)” is a common refrain.

New Rochelle had 176 miles of highways and municipal and commuter lots to clean and a fraction of the drivers and vehicles of neighboring town — and 24/7 on-street parking.

Let me stop there. I need a break. I will look to add more later.

