New Rochelle Schools Will Not Open in September

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Rochelle public schools ￼will not open in September.

“After consulting with New York State officials, health experts, administrators, teachers and parents, I have decided that New Rochelle schools will open virtually for the month of September,” said City School District of New Rochelle Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo.

Feijóo said she would continue to monitor the situation as health and safety information becomes available to determine when and how schools can re-open for in person learning.

“With this virtual plan, our district remains committed to universal internet and Chromebook access and will be sensitive to the needs of special education students, ENL students and families with child care issues,” she said.

The final virtual learning plan may include limited and targeted in-building programs for these populations.

“As difficult as this decision is, I feel it is my obligation as your Superintendent to place the health and well-being of teachers, staff, students and their families above all else,” said.

“As much as I’d like students to learn in their classrooms, we do not know enough about the COVID virus at this time to be confident that people will be safe to return to our schools as a hybrid model would require.”

“I am working with my cabinet, school leadership, teachers and the Board of Education to develop a more detailed plan in order to ensure that virtual learning will be as robust as possible to maximize each student’s learning.”

Dr. Feijóo will hold an informational session for parents this evening.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo will host the first of three Zoom meetings for parents and guardians on the reopening of school at 6 p.m. tonight, August 13. Parents and guardians can join the meeting at the Zoom link here, submit questions in advance at the survey found here or listen by phone at 1 (646) 876-9923, ID 82001193729#.