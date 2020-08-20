32-Year Old New Rochelle Man Charged with Statutory Rape

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Macario G. Yonsin, 32, of New Rochelle was arrested by New Rochelle Police and charged with Statutory Rape on July 31.

Statutory Rape or Rape Third Degree is a non-violent E felony punishable by up to one and a third to four years in prison. A conviction also requires registering as a sex offender,

Yonsin was arraigned in New Rochelle City Court on July 31. Bail was set at $250,000 cash or bond. Yonsin has since posted bail and was released.

The arrest came after a month long investigation by New Rochelle Police Detectives after report was made of a possible sexual assault at a private residence on Ashland Street on July 3rd at 10:35 p.m.

Rape in the Third Degree is charged when a person engaged in sexual intercourse with someone who is incapable of consent either due to age or intoxication. If an individual is at least 21 years old and has sex with a person younger than 17 that person has committed Rape in the Third Degree.

Yonsin has a return date of September 24 at New Rochelle City Court.