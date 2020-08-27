Bench Warrant Issued for Notorious New Rochelle Panhandler Who Robbed 87-Year Old Man in Broad Daylight

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Surprising precisely no one, Edward Conklin, better known as the Notorious New Rochelle Panhandler, was a no-show at his arraignment this morning at New Rochelle City Court.

Conklin committed a strong-arm robbery, captured on CCTV surveillance video obtained by Talk of the Sound. The robbery took place in broad daylight on Tuesday August 11th. The CCTV video is time-stamped 3:24 p.m.

Conklin was to be arraigned on a host of City Code violations, mostly panhandling, along with Robbery in the Third Degree for the August 11 incident and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – 7th.

Following his arrest on the Robbery – Third Change, Conklin was Released on his Own Recognizance.

A Legal Aid attorney assigned to Conklin requested time for a Legal Aid investigator to locate Conklin.

Judge Rice signed the Bench Warrant but agreed to stay the warrant until 11:45 a.m. on August 31 at which point Conklin would be subject to arrest.

Conklin’s 2020 Rap Sheet in New Rochelle:

Panhandling February 06, 2020 10:45 PM

Panhandling February 13, 2020 11:55 PM

Panhandling March 10, 2020 12:00 AM

Leaf Blower March 17, 2020 09:15 PM

Leaf Blower April 09, 2020 07:15 PM

Panhandling May 20, 2020 12:00 AM

Panhandling May 20, 2020 12:00 AM

Panhandling May 20, 2020 08:30 PM

Panhandling May 28, 2020 04:25 PM

Robbery-3rd August 11, 2020 12:00 AM

Crim Poss Contrl Subst-7th August 12, 2020 10:04 PM

