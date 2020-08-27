Former Cherry Lawn Farms Manager Suspended in June for “Transphobic, Racist Hate Speech” Now Facing Burglary Charges

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Paul DiPietro, 33 of White Plains, NY, was arrested by New Rochelle Police on August 20th and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree.

He was arraigned in New Rochelle City Court by Judge Jared Rice and released on his own recognizance.

Rice issued an Order of Protection was issued for Armando D’Onofrio. Dipietro must stay from D’Onofrio and Cherry Lawn Farms.

Dipietro must surrender all firearms to the New Rochelle Police Department by 5 p.m. today.

He has a return date of September 23rd.

According to the New Rochelle Police, officers responded to Cherry Lawn Farms (closed for business at that time) at 815 Weaver Street on July 22nd, on a report of a past burglary. Subsequent investigation revealed that on July 17 at 12:25 a.m. DiPietro was observed on surveillance cameras entering Cherry Lawn Farms (closed for business at that time) 815 Weaver Street and removing about $500 from the register.

New Ro ppl: the manager at Cherry Lawn posted a series of racist & transphobic messages to his IG story. His name is Paul and he also mentioned the protests and how he has guns and other “crazy weapons” just for this occasion. #boycottcherrylawn pic.twitter.com/2Cy2MJeaYI — 😾 (@newy0rksrealist) July 2, 2020

DiPietro was an employee of Cherry Lawn Farms, suspended on July 2nd, after a customer complained that DiPietro had posted “transphobic, racist and hateful comments” on his personal Instagram account.

Cherry Lawn Farmers Market announced Thursday in a statement on the Cherry Lawn Farm Market’s Instagram account that Paul Dipietro, a long time employee, was asked to leave the premises pending an investigation.

“This unacceptable behavior does not at all parallel Cherry Lawn’s core values,” according to the statement. “The insensitive posts do not reflect the ownership’s beliefs.”

Dipietro and D’Onofrio are targets of a Federal lawsuit alleging among other things that DiPietro discriminated against an employee supervised by the plaintiff.

The lawsuit alleges that DiPietro said to the Plaintiff: