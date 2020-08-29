Social Distancing Dispute Leads to Armed Response by New Rochelle Police at Downtown Luxury High Rise

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle Police responded in force, with members of the Critical Incident Response Unit in full tactical gears and rifles, after a reported of menacing with a handgun.

At 1:34 p.m. NRPD Officers responded to the area of Huguenot Street in regard to a menacing with a handgun, the victim was following the suspect who was currently in a black Mercedes . The driver of the Mercedes subsequently left his vehicle with valet parking at 360 Huguenot Street and entered the Building.

The vehicle registration came back to a resident of 360 Huguenot Street. Officers responded to the residence with guns drawn.

The resident came out of the apartment voluntarily and admitted to having an argument with someone over social distancing. He further stated he never had a gun and voluntarily allowed officers to search him and his apartment, no gun was found.

The complainant left the area prior to the Resident being interviewed.