COVID-19 School Report Card: Sound Shore Area Public Schools 9-16-2020

New York State has launches a new online dashboard called the “COVID-19 Report Card.” This dashboard will provide parents, teachers and students with comprehensive COVID data for every school that will be updated on a daily basis, including positive infections of students and staff, and percentage of on-site students and staff who test positive.

So far, New York State has reported data on positive COVID-19 test results for all Sound Shore area public school districts except New Rochelle.

As of 9-16-2020, Mamaroneck and Rye Neck have reported 1 case each.

We will periodically update our readers on the report cards but readers who wish to check more often, bookmark the dashboard, available [here].

Here is the full set of data.

Test