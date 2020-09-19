Recent New Rochelle School Board Candidate Arrested for DWI, Handgun Recovered

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Timothy McKnight, Jr,, an unsuccessful candidate for the New Rochelle Board of Education in June, was arrested overnight after his involvement in a hit and run motor vehicle accident. No one was injured in the auto collision.

McKnight was charged with DWI-First Offense.

A 9mm Glock pistol was found during the inventory search of his vehicle. Police said McKnight appears to possesses a valid Westchester County pistol permit (target only).

“The District Attorney’s Office will make a determination as to whether or not he violated the conditions of his pistol permit,” said New Rochelle Police Captain Cosmo Costa.

McKnight was recently appointed to the City of New Rochelle’s 15-member Police Review Committee to undertake a review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices and develop a plan to improve these areas.

McKnight is due back in New Rochelle City Court on Monday September 21.