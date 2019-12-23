Bronx Man Tackled by New Rochelle Cops on Main Street after Undercover Drug Bust

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Jonathon Jones, 21, of the Bronx was arrested on December 6th by New Rochelle police and charged with Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree – Narcotic Drug Intent to Sell, Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Talk of the Sound recently obtained video of the incident. Grainy mobile phone video shows Jones taken into custody after several officers, some shouting, held Jones down on the street.

At about 5:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the McDonald’s restaurant at 280 Main Street undercover police officers were engaged in a drug buy when Jones allegedly attempted to rob one of the police officers, sources say.

Police would not confirm the attempted robbery.

Jones ran North on Main Street and was captured in front of the City Yard across from Stephenson Boulevard.

“He attempted to flee, on foot, the scene of a drug transaction,” said New Rochelle Police Captain Cosmo Costa. “After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended and continued to resist.”