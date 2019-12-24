New Rochelle Man Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for 12 Hour, 4 Man Crime Spree

WHITE PLAINS, NY — Sincere Smith, 24, of New Rochelle was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Trevon Boswell in Mount Vernon. State Supreme Court Justice Barry Warhit presided. The sentence will run concurrently with his earlier prison terms.

Smith was indicted with co-defendants Eric Lee, Allen Copeland and Leroy Garcia. Between May 21, 2017, and May 22, 2017, Smith and the others participated in a series of violent events including the murder of Trevon Boswell, an intended robbery victim. The series of robberies spanned more than 12 hours taking the men across several jurisdictions including Mount Vernon, New Rochelle and Yonkers as well as parts of the Bronx. All three co-defendants are serving time.

Last December, Smith pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree, a class B violent felony.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the City of Mount Vernon Police Department, the City of New Rochelle Police Department, the City of Yonkers Police Department and the City of New York Police Department, worked collaboratively to get these violent offenders off the streets.

Additionally, Smith was sentenced to 14 years in state prison for a robbery in Ossining Feb. 12, 2017. He pleaded guilty in March 2018, to Robbery in the First Degree, a class B violent felony.

Additionally, he was sentenced to seven years in state prison for Assault in the Second Degree, a class D violent felony. On Feb. 28, 2018, Smith was convicted by a Westchester County jury after a weeklong trial regarding an incident May 13, 2017, at a Main Street New Rochelle barbershop where he and another man pistol-whipped a victim.

The cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Julia Cornachio, Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau, and Brian Bendish, all of the Superior Court Trial Division.