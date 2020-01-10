New Rochelle Woman Indicted on Attempted Murder for Summer Stabbing

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Autumn Graham, 45, of New Rochelle was arraigned on an indictment for the attempted murder of a city man in August. State Supreme Court Justice Barry Warhit presided.

Specifically, a Westchester County Grand Jury indicted Graham on the following charges: Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a class B felony, Assault in the First Degree, a class B felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony.

Graham remains in custody pending bail. The next court date is January, 28, 2019.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at approximately 8:45 a.m., the victim left his apartment to go to work. As he walked in front of 345 Main Street, New Rochelle, Autumn Graham walked in his direction. Graham then stopped, stabbed him in the back of the left neck/shoulder area and walked away. Police responded and found the victim with the knife still in his back. He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx with serious injuries to his spinal cord.

