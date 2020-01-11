Lou DiRienzo Named Coach of the Year as New Rochelle Football Dominates New York State Coaches Awards

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — In a clean sweep, the New Rochelle football program took home every major award from the New York State High School Football Coaches Association.

Coach Lou DiRienzo was named Class AA Coach of the Year. Coaches Greg Foster, Ray Rhett, Ray Rice, and Rich Tassello were all named Assistant Coaches of the Year. Running Back Jessie Parson III was named Player of the Year.

DiRienzo’s Huguenots won the 2019 NYSPHAA Class AA Championship after an unprecedented 13-0 perfect season.

DiRienzo was suspended in November, at the start of the team’s successful playoff run, by the New Rochelle Board of Education over an incident involving a student – a relative – under the influence of alcohol on school grounds. He never coached the team again, accepting a six-figure buyout package in December.

Two weeks later, Board President Amy Moselhi violated Board Policy and New York State Law by distributing alcohol at a New Rochelle middle school. School officials have taken no action against Moselhi or the more than one dozen employees involved.

DiRienzo’s team was led throughout the playoffs by the team’s assistant coaches.