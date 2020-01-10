New Rochelle Student Charged for Sexual Assault at High School

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A 14-year old male student has been arrested by New Rochelle Police earlier today on unspecified charges related at an alleged sexual assault of a female student at the school.

“As a result of the investigation into this incident by New Rochelle Police Department Detectives, a fourteen year-old student was charged,” police said in a statement. “The case will be adjudicated in Youth Part of the County Court.”

Police said no further information will be released at this time.

Talk of the Sound was first to report that at approximately 12 pm on January 8th Officers responded to New Rochelle High School on a report of an allegation of a past sexual assault of a student by another student on school grounds.

“We take this matter very seriously,” said New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo in a statement Wednesday. “We are committed to the safety and security of all students and staff in our schools.”

The arrest comes two months after the arrest by New Rochelle Police Detectives of John Fraioli, 34, of White Plains, New York. Fraioli was a Social Studies teacher at New Rochelle High School until last June. Originally accused of engaging in sex acts with a 15-year old student at New Rochelle High School during school hours in the school during the late spring of 2019, he was charged with 10 additional counts on November 21, 2019 — 5 counts of Rape in the Third Degree, a class E felony and 5 counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, a class D felony — after prosecutors Fraioli had sexual relations with the teenage victim in his White Plains home on five occasions during the period of June through October, 2019.

School counselors and other support professionals are on hand at the school to provide students any support needed, said Feijóo.

Anyone with concerns about the incident was asked to call Dr. Feijóo at 914-576-4200.

