New Rochelle School District Statement and Press Conference on COVID-19 Closures by Governor of 3 Public Schools

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle School Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo read a statement at a press conference this afternoon then, along with New Rochelle Board of Education President Amy Moselhi, took questions from reporters.

FULL VIDEO: New Rochelle Board of Education COVID-19 Presser 2020-0310

Prepared Statement:

Moments ago, Governor Cuomo announced that the he will be closing the New Rochelle Public Schools ONE MILE FROM YOUNG ISRAEL SYNAGOGUE for two weeks. The Schools impacted are limited to New Rochelle High School, Albert Leonard Middle School and Ward Elementary schools in the City School District of New Rochelle will be closed from March 11, 2020 through March 25, 2020. As of this most recent guidance, we anticipate students will return to school on March 26, 2020.

While students are home please remember not to congregate unnecessarily. Keep safe and have students work on educational materials provided to you. If you need access to a Chromebook, because you do not have access to a computer at home, please email Chromebook@nredlearn.org. We will work to distribute and deliver Chromebooks to those who need them for middle and the high school schools. All Chromebooks must be returned when students return to school. We must make these two weeks count instructionally and ensure students are learning and engaged while we deal with this worldwide crisis. Students will receive targeted instructional guidance which will be aligned horizontally district wide. Please look for emails directing you to important information that pertains to your child’s academic progress over the next two weeks.

The CSDNR has advocated for help from the Governor’s office to aid in supporting students who are food dependent on the district. We are committed to working with State officials to ensure that the State is ready to support our student’s every day we are closed beginning tomorrow. The CSDNR cannot handle this alone. We need State funds and the States commitment that food will be made available and delivered to homes where students have been identified as needing this level of support.

We thank the Governor’s office for their partnership. After speaking with his staff, it is clear to us that they understand the complexity of our district and our advocacy to stay open. We trust that continued dialogue with the Governor’s office will help position New Rochelle and our 11,000 students well. As always, we will communicate when developments arise.

We believe students are safest in schools and are eager to reopen as soon as possible. It is inevitable that one of our students or staff will contract the virus. What is in our control is to be ready, calm, decisive, and responsive to any and all circumstances which may arise. Our PREP Plan, which has led the State through this difficult time, does just that. As always, the CSDNR is fully committed to all of our students. We will continue to update you with prompt and accurate information.

Once again, we are committed to a safe and nurturing environment for all students and staff and we commend the nurses, teachers, clinicians, custodial team, school leaders and staff who have been working tirelessly to ensure our schools are wonderful places where high-level learning takes place with caring and thoughtful continuous support from these professionals.