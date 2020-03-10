City of New Rochelle Statement and Press Conference on COVID-19 Closures in Wykagyl Neighborhood

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson issued a statement on the COVID-19 closures in the North End of New Rochelle.

FULL VIDEO: New Rochelle Mayor Press Conference on COVID-19 Closures

Bramson began by delivering remarks on prepared a statement:

To mitigate the spread of coronavirus in our community and elsehwere, State public health authorities have established a one-mile containment area from the epicenter of the outbreak within which large gatherings will be prohibited. This affects several public and private schools, houses of worship, and potentially other large institutions in the Wykagyl area of New Rochelle’s North End. To emphasize, this is purely a limitation on large gatherings; it is not a quarantine or exclusion zone, and it does not apply to individual residents and families or to individual businesses. We are still collaborating with State authorities to create a complete list of affected facilities and to provide appropriate guidance to them.

Additionally:

-The City is assisting in the distribution of hand sanitizer from New York State to large institutions throughout New Rochelle, especially those serving seniors. At present, however, hand sanitizer is not available for the general public.

-We are informed that the National Guard will be assisting with logistical and operational challenges in our community, including cleaning and the distribution of meals to students who rely on school lunches and breakfasts at schools that are closed. The Guard will not be engaged in military or Policing functions. The City stands ready to coordinate with and support the Guard’s efforts in any constructive fashion, and has activated our emergency operations center in order to be fully prepared for any requests.

Public health experts have been clear that the great majority of those who contract coronavirus will recover without difficulty, and that we can protect ourselves and our families by following common sense public health guidelines. If you experience symptoms, please consult your doctor or health care provider.

Additional information will follow as warranted.