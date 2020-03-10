Pelham Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography

WHITE PLAINS, NY — Danny Manic, 61, of Pelham pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to images of child sexual exploitation before Westchester County Court Judge Anne Minihan.

Specifically, he pleaded guilty to 1 count of Promoting An Obscene Sexual Performance By A Child (April 15, 2019) and 2 counts of Possessing An Obscene Sexual Performance By A Child (May 3, 2019).

Manich is scheduled for sentencing June 9, 2020.

On April 15, 2019, Manich engaged in online communications with an undercover investigator from the DA’s Office. These communications served as the basis for a search warrant that was executed for his personal digital devices.

Based upon computer forensics performed by the DA’s Office, Manich was found to be in possession, on May 3, 2019, of graphic images of a very young child being sexually assaulted by an adult man.

Manich was arrested by District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigators May 3, 2019 and arraigned later the same day. Pelham Police assisted.

Michael Delohery, Chief of the Investigations Division Cybercrime Bureau, prosecuted the case.