New York State COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site Setup in New Rochelle Underway

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Talk of the Sound can report exclusively that New York State is setting up a Mobile Testing Lab in a public park owned by Westchester County but located on Long Island Sound in the South End of New Rochelle. The mobile lab location is 4 miles south of the epicenter of the New Rochelle Containment Zone.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. Thursday, New York State Police troopers caravanned into Glen Island Park, crossing a bridge the separates the park from the mainland. Westchester County Police were already on scene, controlling access to the park. The New York State Department of Transportation was on scene with traffic equipment, portable lighting equipment and heavy vehicles.

At 10:15 a.m, Westchester County Police closed the park, ordering people to leave (including this reporter).