Get on Ballot for New Rochelle School Board Election with one Simple Email

To get on the ballot for the upcoming school board election is incredibly easy this year thanks to an Executive Order issued by Governor Cuomo this past Friday. No need to gather petition signatures, no need to visit City Hall.

Just complete the Candidate Affirmation Form, put your name and address on a blank Candidate Petition Form (just your name and address at the top) and email them both to the School Clerk by Monday May 11th at 5 pm:

lsaraiva@nredlearn.org

The Candidate Petition Form like this:

Here are the details:

The following Board of Education members’ terms of office will expire on June 30, 2020. The new terms of office for candidates for these two positions will run from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2025.

Lianne Merchant

Christopher Daniello



To qualify for membership on the school board, an individual:

must be at least eighteen years of age; must be able to read and write; must be a citizen of the United States; must be a qualified voter of the district; must be a resident of the school district for at least one year prior to election; may not have been removed from any school district office within the preceding year; may not reside with another member of the same school board as a member of the same family; may not be an employee when he/she takes oath of office to commence board service and; may not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.



Based on the election being held on June 9th, nominating petitions must be filed in the office of the District Clerk by 5:00 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020.

No minimum number of signatures are required to be obtained under Executive Order 202.26. Therefore, a nominating petition my be submitted with no signatures. Just fill out the name and address at the top, leave the rest blank, ignore the part about 100 signatures required. This year none are required.

To ensure the safety and welfare of school board candidates and the District Clerk, nominating petitions which are filed in the Office of the District Clerk by email or mail delivery should be accepted.

There will be no drawing of lots for candidate positioning on the ballot. The names of candidates will appear on the ballot in alphabetical order.

Each candidate must complete notarized Expenditure Affidavits as follows, and submit as indicated on appropriate form: Complete either Form A or B on or before May 11, and June 4, and June 29, 2020, and either Form C or Don or before May 11, and June 4, and June 29, 2020. Form E is to be used if campaign contributions exceed $1,000 between June 4, 2020 and June 9, 2020, and reported within 24 hours of receipt. Pursuant to a previous Executive Order, the notary public requirement is waived. The candidate will simply be able to sign a statement attesting to the truth of the contents of the expenditure statement without a notary signature.

If you have any questions with regard to filing a petition, please contact

Lisdalia I. Saraiva

Clerk and Secretary to the Board of Education

City School District of New Rochelle

515 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10801-3416

Tel.: (914) 576-4219 Fax: (914) 576-4613

E-mail: lsaraiva@nredlearn.org

After you are added to the ballot fill you will file Expenditure Affidavits on May 11, June 4 and June 29.