Talk of the Sound Podcast S01E23

Show Notes for May 11, 2020.

Talk of the Sound Podcast is Hosted by Robert Cox, Produced in conjunction with RadioWestchester.com

The show is based on live interviews of Robert Cox by Bob Marrone, hosting of Mornings with Bob Marrone. You can listen live every Monday between 9:00 am – 10:00 am. The interviews are collected each week and edited into the Talk of the Sound Podcast.

In this episode, Bob Marrone and I take on a record May snow fall, Zeke eating a cat, the upcoming school board and budget vote, and the comings and goings of Adofo Muhammad. What were Feijoo and Moselhi thinking?

Snow in Central Park Ties 1977 Record for Latest Snowfall Ever in New York

Zeke tries to swallow a cat

School Election June 9

Universal Mail in Ballots

Get on Ballot for New Rochelle School Board Election with one Simple Email



Order Your FREE New Ro Lawn Sign and Get Ready for 2020 School Budget Vote on June 9th.

Adofo Muhammad – most commented upon see expansive menu.

New Rochelle Hires New High School Principal

What’s the Deal with Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal and the Nation of Islam?

Message from Adofo Muhammad

What’s the Deal with the Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal and the Black People Matrix

What’s the Deal with the Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal and R. Kelly?

What’s the Deal with the Newly Hired New Rochelle High School Principal, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Adofo Muhammad Withdraws as Incoming New Rochelle High School Principal

COVID-19

New Rochelle Fire Department Honors Captain Andrew DiMaggio

New Rochelle Mayor: After Two Months, Here’s Where We Stand

Reasons why the 10801 and 10805 zip codes are comparatively susceptible to the virus’ spread, including:

• More residents in housing that is overcrowded and/or lacking the professional management to properly clean common areas;

• More residents facing language barriers that may impede access to public health guidance;

• More residents in essential jobs, whose occupational responsibilities increase the risk of exposure;

• More residents with pre-existing health conditions that intensify vulnerability to COVID-19;

• More residents lacking documentation, which may reduce interaction with and trust of public health authorities.

• More residents in nursing homes, where a single case can spread quickly, with terrible effect.